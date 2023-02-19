PAXTON – a 19-year-old Danville woman was listed in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Paxton.
Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said his department, which was notified about 8:30 p.m., was told the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was initially taken to Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City, before being transferred to Carle Hospital, Urbana, for observation.
The shooting occurred in the 600 block of North American Street. Paxton police, assisted by officers from Ford County Sheriff’s Department, Gibson City Police Department and Illinois State Police, responded to the scene.
“During the course of the investigation, a pistol was recovered at the scene,” Cornett said. “It was found that this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.”
He said the investigation continues.
The Paxton Police Department is requesting anyone with information to contact the Paxton Police Department (217)379-4315 or the Ford County Crime Stoppers (217)379-2109. Furthermore, if any residents in the area has a camera system, which contains evidence please contact the Paxton Police Department.