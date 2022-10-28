DANVILLE — A Danville woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night on the east side of the city.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said the 25-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of South State Street, north of Main Street, about 7:50 p.m. when someone in a white truck shot at her vehicle.
That truck took off quickly to the south. The woman was hit in her leg and back and was listed in stable condition Friday morning at an area hospital.
Police released no further information.