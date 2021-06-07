Illinois State Police say that a Danville woman was killed and another resident of that city is hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in Iroquois County.
Police say 37-year-old Farrah Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by 40-year-old Rickey Lane who authorities say has life-threatening injuries.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The two were traveling north just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday on Route 49 when they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of county road 1000 North.
The area is southwest of Woodworth.
Lane's vehicle became engulfed in flames following the crash.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old man from Glendale Heights, was driving west and failed to stop at a stop sign.
He collided with Lane and Johnson's car, resulting in both vehicles ending up in a ditch on the northwest side of the road.
The Glendale Heights man was also pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
Route 49 was shut down for more than five hours to investigate the crash.