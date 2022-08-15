DANVILLE — A woman has been treated and released from an area hospital after she was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon in Danville.
Danville police said the 31-year-old woman told them she was walking in the 1200 block of East Fairchild Street when she heard muliple gun shots. She then realized she had been shot.
The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Police were called about 12:12 p.m.
Danville police Sgt. Eric Olson said the investigation into the incident continues. No other information is being released at present.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS