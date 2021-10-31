DANVILLE — A Danville woman died from stab wounds she received in that city early Sunday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Deavyon T. Williams, 19, was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Ms. Williams was reportedly involved in a fight with several other females in the 400 block of West Columbia Street, Danville, about 3:11 a.m., that resulted in her being stabbed several times.
Northrup said an autopsy will be done on Thursday.
Ms. Williams’ death is being investigated by Danville Police.