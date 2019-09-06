DANVILLE — A Danville casino complex could include a hotel, retail shops, a restaurant and bar, an entertainment venue and even recreational facilities like a campground, according to development consultants.
The Danville planning and zoning commission got an overview Thursday night of elements it will have to consider regarding the proposed 42-acre site near Interstate 74.
Tim Brangle, a consultant who’s working with city officials and has extensive development experience in the gaming industry, told commissioners they will need to consider a variety of things for the site, including building heights, parking requirements, signs, setbacks, floor-area ratios and more.
He said a zoning “envelope” with basic parameters will be submitted to the city zoning administrators as early as next week and will be revised once a casino operator is chosen by the city.
Because of the quickly approaching deadline on Oct. 28 — when a casino operator must apply for Danville's casino license — the zoning process must begin now prior to a developer being chosen.
Brangle said the site, which now consists of undeveloped farmland south of Lynch Road along the state line on the eastern edge of the city limits, is rather isolated, but that gives it flexibility, because it doesn’t have a lot of competing zoning interests around it.
He said there would likely be a hotel on the site, but it would be no more than 300 rooms and likely fewer. He also said it would be a phased development.
Kerry Dickson with Vermilion Development, who is also working with the city on this process, said the majority of the three casino applicants want this site along I-74.
The goal, he and Brangle said, is to get the zoning envelope set now, so that any of the operators selected can work within it as they refine their proposal and meet the Illinois Gaming Board’s Oct. 28 deadline.