SPRINGFIELD — State officials are working to fix a “database error” that rendered the Illinois Department of Employment Security website unable to process unemployment claims or mandatory certifications online Tuesday or Wednesday.
A statement from IDES spokesman Sam Salustro said unemployment checks cannot be released until the system is running again, and the department anticipates that to be “by the end of the week.”
Salustro said the online Illinois Benefit Information System has been down since late Monday, but those who filed their unemployment claims online prior to the outage should receive their checks Friday once the system is returned to working order. Those who filed claims in person or via the call center after the Monday outage should receive checks Friday as well, he added.
Salustro said the exact cause of the malfunction “is not fully known.”
The only mention of the outage on the IDES website came in a brief statement published Tuesday, which remained there Wednesday: “The agency is temporarily experiencing system problems. Our system is currently unable to process claims, certifications or access claim information. We are working diligently to resolve the issue. You may contact our call center at 800-244-5631 or visit an office near you for general information.”
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit news service operated by the Illinois Press Foundation. Its mission: to provide credible and unbiased coverage of state government to the more than 400 daily and weekly newspapers that are members of the Illinois Press Association.