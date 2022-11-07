CHAMPAIGN — After nearly two months of negotiating, the City of Champaign Township and C-U at Home have reached an agreement that will allow the township to buy C-U at Home’s building at 70 E. Washington St., C for $1,0723,500.
The township will be using the building to operate its planned new low-barrier shelter for the homeless, to be called Strides, and C-U at Home will be operating mid-barrier separate shelters for homeless men and women at separate locations.
The purchase is set to be finalized by Dec. 1, and the new shelter — to have 50 beds for men and 10 for women — is set to open there Dec. 12.
C-U at Home plans to temporarily operate its mid-barrier shelter for men in the current women's shelter space at the 70 E. Washington St. building while it continues looking for a permanent location, according to C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright.
C-U at Home will operate its shelter for women in a house on Eureka Street in Champaign, she said. The exact address isn't being disclosed.
While the township’s low-barrier shelter will house people regardless of their state of sobriety, the new C-U at Home shelters will be serving the homeless who are ready to move on from a group setting, officials said. It will include 24-hour non-communal shelter and intensive case management services for 16 men and eight women.
There are plans to expand on programs starting next year, Courtwright said.
“We’re really excited about it,” Courtwright said. “I think it gives us an opportunity to help people who are ready to take the next steps.”
C-U at Home will be moving its offices and intake and program spaces to 309 S. Neil St., C, Courtwright said.
The township will take over operation of C-U at Home’s Phoenix daytime drop-in center at 70 E. Washington St., she and township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom said.
Both he and Courtwright expressed gratitude for donors, partners and others who have helped make these moves possible.
“It’s been a pretty long and arduous process,” Quarnsrom said.
The township is past its goal of having its new shelter open by Nov. 1, but, “fortunately Mother Nature has been cooperating a little,” Quarnstrom said.
The township has 21 out of 23 of its planned staff members hired, he said.
“We’re ready to go, in essence,” he said.
The township and C-U at Home had hit an impasse in negotiations in early October over price.
The township offered C-U at Home the appraised value for its building — $975,000 — which was $275,000 under C-U at Home’s asking price.
Quarnstom said the negotiated price ended up being 10 percent over the appraised value.
“This agreement will create services and programs for our most at-risk and will undoubtedly save lives this winter and beyond,” he said. "I’m thankful for the work C-U at Home has put into this project and for the leaders and elected officials of the city of Champaign for their support and funding.”