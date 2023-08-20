With the University of Illinois Class of 2027 on campus and ready to roll, we asked a supersized panel of accomplished alums for a few words of advice for this year’s freshmen.
RYAN McPARTLIN (’98)
Lou Tepper era tight end-turned-Hollwood actor’s 64 credits include playing Navy Seal Matt Johnstone in ‘Hunter Killer,’ ‘Captain Awesome’ on ‘Chuck’
THE DO'S
1. “Take a class you have zero background just because you’re interested. I took an acting class my senior year and dug it so much that it led to a career.
2. “Attend an Illini football game and find a tailgate before the game. We’re entering a really special era for Illini football — you’ll want to be a part of it.
3. “Try a new dining hall food item — ‘chicken fried steak with white gravy’ is a must but don’t ask if it’s chicken or steak. Nobody knows and I don’t think we should know.
4. “Find a ‘polar plunge’ event for a freezing swim in the middle of winter. Cold plunges are all the rage in Hollywood and really expensive. You can do it for free in Illinois.
5. “Attend a performance at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Great date idea: They’ll think you’re so cultured and after you attend regularly, you will be.
6. “Go through ‘rush’ for the Greek system. Whether you join or not, you’ll at least learn the system and you might make a couple friends through the process.”
THE DON’TS
1. “Eat a ‘haystack’ at Merry Ann’s Diner past midnight. When a famous coach said ‘nothing good happens after midnight,’ I’m pretty sure this is what he meant.
2. “Walk under the Alma Mater statue's arch during finals. It’s rumored to bring bad luck.
3. “Skip class. Catching up is hard and falling behind sucks. Use your teacher’s office hours to get to know them, ask questions about the material and find out about internships.
4. “Procrastinate on completing assignments while binge-watching a show — unless it’s ‘Chuck’ on Max.”
NATALIE BOMKE (’04)
Anchor/reporter, Chicago’s Fox 32
“To avoid embarrassment during your freshman year, I'd shy away from emailing your Illini basketball crush — i.e. Damir Krupalija, from the Class of ’02. Chances are, he won't email you back to accept your invitation to go bowling at the Union.
“If you're struggling in a course, go to office hours. And, stay in touch with professors in your major. My journalism profs have been like a personal cheer squad throughout my career. Plus, I know I can always count on them for advice. They continue to inspire me.
“Travel in pairs at night and don't drink anything called ‘jungle juice’ — that’s produced in large batches and served out of plastic garbage cans at fraternity houses. I've made that mistake for you. You're welcome.
“And finally, never give up. Be yourself. That’s your best asset. Don’t listen to anyone who says you're crazy for dreaming."
RITU RAMAN (’16)
Engineer and MIT assistant professor named to Forbes’ 2018 30-under-30 in science list
“The amazing thing about being on a beautiful, all-inclusive campus is that you have everything and everyone close at hand — but this can also make it hard to find some time and space for yourself.
“Try to find some small rituals that are just for you. For me, those were early morning runs to the McFarland Tower, where I’d pretend to jump up and ring the bell; weekend walks to the Idea Garden in the Arboretum, which has many perfect spots for reading a good book; and off-campus treks to Jarling’s for some truly delectable dessert.
“College is a great time to learn how to — at least occasionally — be happy on your own and foster a sense of independence and self-worth that is entirely rooted in yourself.”
KAYE FOLEY (’11)
Producer, HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’
“When heading to the dorm shower, triple-check that you have your key or that one of your roommates will be around.
“Getting locked out of your dorm room your first month of college in nothing but a towel sounds too ridiculous to be true, but 18-year-old me would beg to differ.
“My more general advice: You only get to do this once, so take advantage of all the opportunities available to you — clubs, a class outside of your major, chances to build your network of people with similar interests.
“Also, you should absolutely have fun, but prioritize learning. It’s why you’re there and it’s what will serve you the most in your future.”
WILL LEITCH (’98)
Best-selling author, Deadspin founder, Illini Media Hall of Famer
“Say yes to everything. Always wanted to give this a try? Yes, do it. Nervous you might not be good at it? Yes, let’s find out. Worried what you might learn about yourself? Yes, that’s what you’re here for.
“After you leave college, the stakes and circumstances will all change, and you’ll have so many reasons, good reasons, to say no — to talk yourself into believing it’s right to recede. You don’t have to do that here.
“Say yes. Go for it. Don’t be scared. Learning who you are and what you want is what college is for.
“Say yes. Yes, yes, yes.”
CHLOE JOHNSTON (’16)
Diversity, equity and inclusion leader and past president of UI Black Alumni Network
“Explore. Explore. And explore some more.
“Join a club you want to learn more about, try out a class that is not related to your major. You will never have this time back. Do things outside of your norm.”
MIKE GONZALEZ (’77)
Chief Illiniwek XXI
“A ‘chief’ is a leader who has earned and commands respect.
“A ‘kingfisher’ is a small, shy bird with a big head.
“Be a ‘chief,’ not a ‘kingfisher.’”
SHALEEN TITLE (’05)
Attorney and cannabis policy expert named one of America’s six women ‘weed warriors’ by Rolling Stone
“You don’t need everyone to like you and you don’t need to make hundreds of friends — you really only need one real friend to be happy, and more than that is icing on the cake.
“I still talk to my best friend from UIUC every day, even though we live on opposite sides on the country. In a school of 50,000, it’s pretty likely you’ll find one friend, so no need to feel pressure.”
KIERAN KELLIHER (’04)
Chief finance officer, Chicago Bulls
“Pro tip: It is much easier to wake up for a class than stay up for hours trying to catch up on the material.
“Going to class is the most efficient and effective way to study for the test, so don’t blow them off.”
MICHELLE FRASER-PAGE (’91)
Group lead/Space Habitation Systems Division, NASA’s Johnson Space Center
“One of the things that stands out most vividly for me several decades later is the sudden freedom of meeting so many different people with so many varied interests.
“Being from a small farming town in the ’80s, my social circle was small, and those who were interested in the same geeky things as myself were even smaller. For the first time, I found people who were interested in ‘Star Trek’ — this was long before ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and the internet.
“I found people interested in tabletop gaming. I had finally found my people, and suddenly I had friends I could hang out with on weekends and game and have a blast.
“A close second was finding a little library tucked into the Union that focused on science fiction and fantasy books. It was like being introduced to the Library of Alexandria after my tiny high school library.
“So my advice is go find your people, in person instead of through the internet. Those memories of game nights and parties still make me smile today.”
SYLVIA PUENTE (’80)
Latino Policy Forum executive director, UI trustee
“The U of I and its student body are incredibly big. It is a microcosm of life. Check out as many groups, organizations and events as you can.
“Then find the one or two who are your tribe. The connections you make can serve you for your career.”
JAMES BLACHLY (’13)
Grammy-winning conductor
“Be open to meeting amazing friends. My freshman year was 25 years ago, and five of my very closest friends are people I met in those first weeks at college.
“Several of them I met because we both were avoiding the crowds and going our own way — and discovered that we had a lot in common because of that.
“You are starting an amazing new phase of life. Enjoy.”
BILL NAGEL (’88)
Publisher, The San Francisco Chronicle
“Take a class in something you’re curious about, even if it doesn’t fit your major — you’ll meet new people, may find your calling and regardless will push your knowledge boundaries.
“And if you go to a football game, watch the band — they work just as hard and get very little attention.”
LINDA MASTANDREA (’86)
World-record-setting two-time Paralympian
“You’re on the best campus in the world. Walk it. Breathe it in. Take in the great sports teams. Check out Krannert. Hang out on the Quad.
“And whatever you do, don’t sign up for classes that start before 10 a.m. You’ll thank me later.”
KEVIN McFALL (’89)
Founding president, UI Black Alumni Network
“Use your first semester to be ultra-focused and go hard in earning the best grades possible.
“The rationale is that the GPA you earn in your first semester is the foundation on which you will build the remainder of your undergraduate career.
“If you think of building a house as a metaphor, it is always easier to maintain a strong foundation than it is to try to fix a foundation when the house is already built on top of it.
“If your GPA is rocky after your first and even second semester, you will likely spend the rest of your undergrad journey trying to do everything you can to improve it versus really enjoying the experience of learning, gaining proficiency in areas of interest and excelling in the topics that you might be organically great and passionate about."