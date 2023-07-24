PARIS — A 26-year-old man on Monday was charged with the murder of a 59-year-old Paris man as a result of an incident on Main Street last week.
Police on Friday initially jailed Tyler D. Poole on charges of aggravated battery after the incident in the 300 block of Main Steet on Thursday. The injured man, Charles K. Nay, was taken to an Edgar County hospital.
On Saturday, Mr. Nay died. Two days later, Poole was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on $500,000 bond, state police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.