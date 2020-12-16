URBANA — Despite his adamance that authorities had the wrong guy, a Chicago man convicted by a jury of molesting a child in his care was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison.
“If I was guilty, I wouldn’t have wasted your time,” Caribe Jones, 43, told Judge Roger Webber, who devoted far more than the usual number of hours spent on a serious felony to Jones because the Chicago man insisted on representing himself.
Hearings on issues that a licensed lawyer has to know were prolonged by hours as Jones rambled about facts that were inadmissible or legal principles which he clearly did not understand.
Jones was convicted by 11 women and one man in late October of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for sex acts he performed in early July 2018 on a 10-year-old girl. Jones was living in Champaign with the child’s mother.
That girl and another from Indianapolis who testified she also endured unwanted sexual advances from Jones when she was 9 when he lived with her mother in 2013, were both in court Wednesday to see Jones be sentenced.
No criminal charges resulted from the allegations from the Indiana girl but Webber allowed her testimony during Jones’ trial as evidence of his “propensity” to commit such acts.
The two girls, now ages 12 and 16, comforted each other as did their mothers when the hearing concluded.
The girl molested in Champaign wrote the judge a brief but moving impact statement.
“Someone I trusted hurt me in an unimaginable way. This feels like a nightmare I can never wake up from,” she said.
“I felt like a normal kid before what he did. My world is lost and dark. Because of him, I fight, hurt myself and others around me. What he did can never be undone.”
During trial, the child testified about being hospitalized for severe depression and other mental issues since being sexually assaulted by Jones.
The 40 years doled out by Webber was the number that Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher had recommended, even though Jones could have received as many as 60 years.
Fletcher noted Jones’ convictions dating to 1999 for five felonies, including three drug offenses and theft over $10,000, and three misdemeanors.
The prosecutor said Jones denied ever experimenting with illegal drugs, which meant he was probably selling them, demonstrating the same pattern of “exploiting” others as he showed with the victim in this case.
“He exploited a vulnerable young girl for his personal sexual pleasure,” Fletcher said, adding that Jones needed to be punished and others needed to be deterred from similar behavior.
“He makes his own opportunities and children pay the price. Our community’s children are not sexual playthings to be used and discarded. Our community needs brave children … who speak the difficult truth,” he said, his voice choked with emotion.
In a statement that took 20 minutes to deliver, Jones denied hurting either girl who testified against him and declared, “I know for a fact children will lie.”
“I asked for a trial because I knew for a fact there was no evidence,” Jones said. “I didn’t get to be 43 by being stupid.”
Under truth-in-sentencing, Jones will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence, or 34 years. He was given credit for a little more than 18 months he’s already served.
After first rejecting Webber’s offer to appoint a lawyer to represent him on appeal, Jones eventually said he wanted that to happen.