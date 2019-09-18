URBANA — Calling him “dangerous” and his actions deterrable, a Champaign County judge Wednesday sentenced Thomas Krigbaum to 24 years in prison for trying to kidnap a former girlfriend at knifepoint earlier this year.
The woman wept with relief when she heard Judge Tom Difanis dole out that sentence to the man with whom she once intended to have children.
Krigbaum, 42, who lived in Decatur with his parents before his arrest in March, pleaded guilty in May to aggravated kidnapping for a March 27 attack on the 31-year-old woman on Leeper Drive in west Champaign.
Despite efforts by Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer to paint Krigbaum as a nice man with a terrible drug addiction who had mostly traffic convictions in his past, Difanis called Krigbaum’s actions premeditated and said he skipped plenty of opportunities to deal with his mental-health and substance-abuse problems.
“I don’t care how much meth you’re taking, how much dope you smoke. You’re in a disguise, you have zip ties, duct tape and a knife. He planned this. Mr. Krigbaum is dangerous,” Difanis said.
The sentence was what Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch agreed to recommend when Krigbaum pleaded guilty in May. The maximum he could have received was 30 years. He’ll have to serve 85 percent, or just over 20 years.
The woman had arrived home from work about 5:30 p.m. that Wednesday and saw a man she didn’t immediately recognize. It was Krigbaum wearing a wig from a hillbilly costume that a sheriff’s investigator later found in a court-ordered search of the car he arrived in.
Detective Chad Carlson said he also found in the car other pieces of the costume; electrical, duct and construction tape; zip ties; a pry bar; a white chunky substance believed to be methamphetamine; and a syringe. Another deputy found a knife with a 3 1/2-inch blade next to the car.
Lynch said at the time of the plea that Krigbaum grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and pushed her toward a garbage can. As she struggled, he tried to tell her he just wanted to talk. She had an active order of protection against him.
As she tried to call 911, he grabbed her phone and pushed her inside the car. She tried to get away, but he pulled her by her hair back into the car. She got out and they continued to struggle until neighbors heard her screams and came to her aid until deputies arrived.
To aggravate Krigbaum’s sentence, Lynch had Champaign police Officer Danielle Griffet testify about a Nov. 23, 2018, incident on Boulder Ridge Drive in Champaign, where Griffet was providing backup to other officers about to arrest Krigbaum for a domestic dispute with the same victim.
“I saw his hands raise, and he just continued to barrel past me. He ran into me, knocking me backwards off the porch. I hit my head,” said Griffet, who added she rolled over, got up and chased him.
In his pocket, she found 10 grams of what turned out to be methamphetamine.
In Krigbaum’s defense, Causer called on Champaign psychiatrist Larry Jeckel, who reviewed Krigbaum’s recent arrest and his criminal history. Jeckel found that Krigbaum suffered from “methamphetamine intoxication,” attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, substance abuse of cannabis, cocaine, synthetic cannabis and methamphetamine, and an unspecified personality disorder.
“People who are on methamphetamine often are impulsive. They don’t think. He had been using 12 days straight without sleep,” the veteran forensic psychiatrist said. “It’s like being hooked up to a car battery. They are so wired, so intense. They can be suicidal, homicidal, highly impulsive.”
Jeckel opined that with treatment over an extended period, Krigbaum could recover from the methamphetamine addiction.
Causer also called Krigbaum’s mother, an uncle and two friends to testify. All described him as a decent, caring, contributing person when not under the influence.
Krigbaum said his life began to unravel after his divorce. He said he fell further into a downward spiral when the victim of his latest offense suffered two miscarriages, the last in 2018.
“I have never been to jail sober or in my right mind,” Krigbaum told the judge.
“I’m asking you for a helping hand to pull me up from this place of rock bottom,” he said, seeking a sentence of seven years or less that would allow him to go to a prison with a substance-abuse treatment program.
The victim, however, had asked Difanis to impose the maximum 24 years.
She said even before March 27, “the worst day of my life,” he stole from her, secretly recorded intimate moments and sent her abusive text messages. She said the kidnapping attempt has left her in “constant fear.”
And she reminded the judge this was not Krigbaum’s first conviction.
Lynch said the fact that Krigbaum used a disguise and a deadly weapon in the kidnapping and had a “significant” amount of methamphetamine on him during the previous run-in with Griffet showed that the woman and the public needed to be protected from him.
“He’s not just several pieces of paper. He is a man with a problem. But nobody is safe if he is let out on the streets,” Lynch said.
Causer said Krigbaum’s divorce and subsequent separation from his two sons exacerbated his mental issues, for which she admitted he self-medicated with drugs.
“The premeditation speaks to his drive to talk to her, not to harm her,” Causer argued, saying he was unlikely to repeat his crime.
Difanis called Krigbaum’s four prior convictions for driving under the influence “serious offenses” despite them being treated as misdemeanors in other counties. He also had two other convictions for misdemeanors, and three previous convictions for having open alcohol in a vehicle, all dating back to 1993.
When Krigbaum pleaded to the aggravated kidnapping, Lynch dismissed other charges of aggravated battery to Griffet and possession of methamphetamine for his November arrest; another case alleging unlawful use of a credit card, theft and domestic abuse involving the same victim as in the kidnapping case; and other counts in the kidnapping case of aggravated battery with a knife, violation of an order of probation and driving under revocation.