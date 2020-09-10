PEORIA - A Decatur man who sexually victimized a teen-age girl from Champaign a year ago has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.
A release from the U.S. Attorney John Milhiser’s office said U.S. District Judge James Shadid sentenced Daniel A. Betty, 28, on Tuesday for sexually exploiting and enticing a 14-year-old girl in September and October 2019.
Shadid described Betty as a predator who manipulated the victim.
In pleading guilty Tuesday to sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a minor, and receipt of child pornography. Betty admitted that he posed as a teen-age boy in a social app known as 'Spotafriend' to target minors, meet for sexual activity and convince them to send him sexually explicit pictures. ‘Spotafriend' advertises itself as a "swiping app for teens ages 13-19," that uses internet and cellular data to connect individuals.
A grand jury had indicted Betty in January. State charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming that had been filed last November in connection with Betty’s contact with the girl in Champaign in October were dismissed in deference to the federal prosecution.
Betty has been in federal custody since his arrest Dec. 16. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson prosecuted him.
The charges were investigated by Champaign and Decatur police, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security investigators, and the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.