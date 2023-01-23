DANVILLE — A three-year-old girl who died last week at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after being brought there with injuries has been identified as Kanari M. Miller of Danville, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Monday.
The death remains under investigation and an autopsy was scheduled, she said.
Danville police said they were called to the hospital’s emergency room about 12:05 a.m. Thursday, where a 3-year-old girl was being treated for serious injuries and later died.
Officers met with family members who said the child was injured falling down a flight of stairs.
Preliminary investigation suggested the child died of blunt force trauma, police said.