FAIRMOUNT — A 57-year-old DeKalb man was charged with disorderly conduct Sunday after he allegedly tried to lure children into his car in Fairmount.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the man, Steven Pawlowski, was issued a notice to appear in court.
Salt Fork School Superintendent Phil Cox posted a warning to parents on social media about the incident, which happened in Fairmount’s town park.
He said police located the man at the Little Nugget Steak House and Bar, located on U.S. 150 between Oakwood and Danville.
“While we are fortunate to live in small communities with little crime, this is a reminder that we must always remain vigilant,” Cox said on the social media post and encouraged parents to talk to their children “about what to do in situations like this.”
Fairmount has a population of about 600.
Cox said a couple of the children went home and reported the incident to their parents, who called police.
All of the Salt Fork administrators were made aware of the incident, Cox said, and were given a description of the car the man was driving.