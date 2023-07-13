To subscribe, click here.
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — Up for discussion at Monday’s city council committee of the whole meeting: whether to grant another extension to the developer of Urbana’s under-construction Hotel Royer.
Citing “ongoing supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic and lengthened lead times for materials and equipment,” Icon Hospitality has requested that the project occupancy date be pushed back — from Aug. 31, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2024.
The city council signed off on a similar request in November 2022, when the timeline was extended by eight months.
The city has committed to help finance $5.5 million of the development with a bond that won’t be issued until Icon gets an occupancy certificate for both the hotel and the restaurant and final approval is wrapped up for it to become a Hilton Tapestry Collection property.
“The redevelopment project has already resulted in the most significant renovation this historic property has seen in over 37 years,” city staff noted in a memo prepared for council.
Staff recommends granting the extension but also building into the agreement “a pre-determined reduction(s) in the incentive … so that the developer understands precisely what it at stake by missing” the Feb. 29, 2024 date.
The Hotel Royer is being advertised on the Hilton website with a starting date for reservations of Nov. 28, 2023. After touring the facility on June 30 with other aldermen, Chris Evans commented on a News-Gazette story posted to Facebook: “That would be amazing if that happen,” noting that “it is every bit the $20 million project but there is a ton of work to do.”
In its memo to council ahead of Monday’s meeting, staff wrote: “Exterior work is now complete and work is focused on the interior finishes. The guest rooms are at various stages of completion, with many rooms fully furnished and awaiting completion of punch list items. Concrete work in the pool room is complete; wallpaper and carpeting are being installed in the meeting spaces.
"Key managerial and sales positions within the hotel have been filled to start marketing and selling the convention space and rooms for large events. The many other positions needed to run the day-to-day operations of the hotel will not be filled until closer to opening.”