CHAMPAIGN — Two people taking part in tearing down the old Amvets building west of downtown Champaign escaped serious injury Thursday.
A release from the Champaign Fire Department said just after noon, firefighters were called to 203 W. Hill St., where the south half of the building was being torn down. The other half was torn down early in 2022.
A piece of heavy equipment fell into the basement of the former building and firefighters were called to help the operator of it as well as a second person who ran in to help the heavy equipment operator.
The release said firefighters were able to walk one of the workers out of the basement. The other was placed in a basket and pulled out with the use of a rope and ladder truck.
Both were treated at the demolition site but later taken to the hospital to be checked out.