UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.
DANVILLE — Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn said a deputy and an inmate have been hospitalized following a stabbing and shooting incident this morning at the Vermilion County Courthouse.
Hartshorn told News-Gazette Media that an inmate was in a holding cell on the first floor of the courthouse when he stabbed a Vermilion County sheriff's deputy several times in the face. The inmate then was shot.
Both men were taken to an area hospital.
Alaina Allee, a secretary in the Vermilion County public defender’s office, said she was working at her desk when someone from the state’s attorney’s office called her supervisor and said “I’m safe, but someone just opened fire” in the courthouse.
She said there were about three attorneys and three office workers in the third-floor office at the time. They turned off the lights and locked the door, and Allee and a coworker hid under their desks.
Danville attorney Michael O’Brien was in Courtroom 4B, where a trial was being held. He said he heard sirens sound around 10:15 a.m.
“Witnesses said people were told not to look over the railing (down onto the first floor) or leave the fourth floor,” he said.
O’Brien was able to leave the courthouse a short time later.
Kena Bowman, a deputy circuit clerk, said she was working in her first-floor office when her coworkers who were working at the front window said they saw a deputy being taken out the front door of the courthouse “and he had paper towels on his head.”
They said the deputy was loaded into a squad car.
Around the same time, Bowman said another coworker who had been on break came through the office’s backdoor and said she heard gunshots.
The office, as well as others and courtrooms, were put on lockdown.
“We were told not to go outside,” Bowman said, adding people were allowed out of the office about 10 or 15 minutes later.
The courthouse remains open.
This is a developing story