Sign up for our daily newsletter here
It wasn’t long after the Mahomet Public Library‘s initial order arrived — two hardcover copies of the newly released “Spare,” at $25.50 a pop — that Director John Howard realized he may have underestimated the popularity of a certain royal lad from across the pond here in central Illinois.
Like the best-selling books of the ’90s and 2000s featuring Harry the young wizard, Harry the prince‘s memoir had patrons lining up for copies.
“This is a very unusual case. The demand for this book has been overwhelming,” Howard says now, four months after it broke Barack Obama‘s Guinness record for the biggest nonfiction release.
“In the five years I have been at the library, the only other books I can remember with this kind of demand are ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama and ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens.”
No fan of the “predatory prices that publishers are charging libraries for downloadable ebooks,” Howard wound up spending a total of $401.30 for every available version of “Spare” — five hardcovers, one book on CD ($27.50), one large-print copy ($22.80), two downloadable audiobooks on Libby ($95 for a permanent copy, $47.50 for a 12-month license) and two downloadable ebooks on Libby (one with a 24-month license for $55, another for 12 months at $27.50).
And Mahomet’s invoice was chump change compared to the Champaign Public Library‘s order, the biggest of Brittany Millington‘s 11-plus months as director:
- 18 hardcover copies at $20.34 apiece: $366.12.
- One large print copy: $22.80.
- One CD audiobook: $49.99.
- 10 copies of the e-audio version, voiced by Prince Harry: $522.50.
- 10 copies of the ebook: $275.00.
- Total order: $1,236.41
“We have one copy, a hardback. It has hardly touched the shelf since I received it, shortly after its release,” says Deb Mason, director of the Paxton Carnegie Library.
Same story at The Urbana Free Libary, which ordered six copies of “Spare” — the most of any title in the past year — for $123.20 plus freight costs.
Rantoul‘s lone copy has been in “constant use,” says Director Holly Thompson, much like the one hardcover, one ebook and one e-audio book Janet Cler ordered in Tolono.
And before Monticello’s Allerton Public Library went from one version of “Spare” to three, “there were 14 holds, which is the most holds I have ever seen on a particular title at our small library,” Director Sherry Waldrep says.
While the Harry mania has died down from its winter peak, there are still nine Mahomet patrons waiting to borrow the downloadable books, which would push the total number for all editions to 72.
The only downside of the demand for the hottest library book Howard has seen?
“One is currently lost,” he reports.