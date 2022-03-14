MONTICELLO — The Monticello school district completed a busy four-month hiring blitz with the additions of two more administrators for 2022-23.
School officials announced that current Argenta-Oreana PK-5 Principal Amanda Ryder has accepted the position of White Heath principal starting next school year. She is a 2005 Monticello High School graduate, and was also a middle school principal at A-O for two years before assuming the elementary school administrative role six years ago.
Ryder will replace the retiring Nancy Rosenbery.
Current Monticello special education teacher Chelsi Thomas is slated to become the assistant principal/prekindergarten director at Monticello's Washington Elementary. She has worked for Monticello schools since 2014, and is a 2008 MHS graduate.
Thomas will replace Mary Vogt, who will become superintendent of the Bement school district in July.
Both hires are contingent on school board approval, which is expected March 23.
Adam Clapp, the current Monticello High School School principal who will take over for retiring superintendent Vic Zimmerman on July 1, is glad to have the entire administrative team in place.
“We all knew this was going to be a challenge coming into this year with the amount of changes. To have these in place — pending board approval — is exciting. They have to finish their current roles strong, but they'll have an opportunity to come over to the district and be introduced in their new role,” Clapp said.
“It will be exciting for our staff too, to see the passing of the torch, so to speak, from our current administrators.
In February, Urbana High School Associate Principal Travis Courson — also a Monticello grad — was tabbed as the district's next high school principal.
Rounding out the administrative team is current Washington Elementary Principal Emily Weidner, also a Monticello graduate.
Current Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said the two most recent searches yielded a total of 29 applications, with eight being interviewed.
Clapp was pleased with the quality of the applicants at a time when many schools are experiencing difficulty filling vacancies, noting the Monticello High grads who want to return as staff and administrators.
“Monticello is a destination school. People want to be here,” Clapp said.