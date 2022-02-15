URBANA — Urbana firefighters believe a fire that displaced three people from their home was sparked by a problem with their furnace.
Fire Chief Chuck Lauss said firefighters were called to the single family tri-level house in the 2000 block of East Vermont Avenue near the corner of Kinch Street at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday.
“The occupants were home. Mom got everybody out. She was getting ready for work and she got everybody out,” he said, with the exception of two dogs that perished.
“There was heavy smoke in the front and heavy fire in the back. The basement is where it looked like the majority of the fire was,” he said.
The fire got into a pipe chase and ran up to the roof and spread into the attic, causing heavy fire damage throughout the home. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to fight the flames.
Some 27 minutes on the scene, the command officer called in a second alarm, bringing in extra Urbana firefighters supplemented by a crew from Champaign on scene and a second Champaign crew that provided coverage at the downtown station while the others were on Vermont.
Lauss estimated the total turnout of firefighters, battalion chiefs and himself at 31.
It was 6:23 a.m. when they declared the fire out.
“We chased it for quite a while,” he said.
Lauss said two firefighters sustained minor sprains and strains but nothing serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.
By 9:30 a.m., investigators had determined that the fire started in the furnace room.
Lauss said the occupants have family in the area able to help them.