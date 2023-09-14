URBANA — No one was injured when fire consumed a three-car garage with an apartment above it just east of Urbana early Thursday.
Assistant Philo Chief Greg Ray said a woman living in the upstairs apartment of the home at 3201 Douglas Woods smelled smoke, got up and saw fire on the back side of the house.
She called 911 at 6:37 a.m. and got out safely, as did the residents on both sides of the duplex next to the garage. The woman's husband was at work, Ray said.
At least seven area fire departments helped Philo with manpower to douse the blaze and by bringing water.
Ray said the first firefighter to make it to the cul-de-sac, which is just east of Illinois 130 and south of Windsor Road, saw heavy fire from the back side of the garage and flames coming from the front side through the roof.
The garage is detached from the duplex, which did not catch fire, according to Mike Dilley, who was there helping in his role as assistant fire chief for Sidney and as a member of the Sheriff’s Investigative Fire Team (SIFT.)
Ray said the building and contents are considered a total loss, with only two walls of the structure still standing.
Dilley said because the structure burned so hot and was so destructive, he may never be able to determine a cause. He said one of the residents had used a hot tub at the southeast corner of the garage where the fire started a couple of hours before it was noticed.
“The fire started on the outside of the garage on the southeast corner,” said Dilley.
The roof of the two-story building collapsed in on the garage, destroying three vehicles and everything else inside. He estimated the loss in excess of $200,000.
The roof collapse made it more difficult for the firefighters to completely extinguish the hot spots. Dilley estimated it took about an hour to get the bulk of the flames out but firefighters were at the house for four hours. He said many years ago, the building was used as a school house and had been converted to living space.