Details: Champaign County's hazardous waste collection event
CHAMPAIGN — Here’s your chance to safely get rid of those unwanted hazardous chemical products you’ve got around the house.
Online sign-ups will begin in a week for a state-sponsored household hazardous waste collection event set for Oct. 26 in Champaign.
It’s been seven years since the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has held this kind of collection event in Champaign County, according to Susan Monte, a county planner and recycling coordinator.
The collection will be free and is open to any state resident, but anyone attending must sign up in advance, Monte said.
Sign-ups will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 23.
Those signing up can reserve one of the available 15-minute time slots between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the collection day.
Reservations will be confirmed via email or text message, and post cards will be mailed a week before the collection that will serve as “tickets” for admission.
Plans call for there to be several drive-up lanes at the collection. People attending won’t have to get out of their cars, but are being asked to have items intended for the collection sorted from other items in their vehicles, Monte said.
Among the items that can be brought to the collection are chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, pesticides, old or outdated medications, lead-acid batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and similar household products
Some items won’t be accepted, however.
Among the waste items that shouldn’t be brought to the collection are latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business waste.
Monte said local officials have estimated about 1,700 people will bring household hazardous waste items to the collection, but if more people than that want to sign up, more time slots may be added.
Anyone wishing to sign up for the collection who doesn’t have internet access can call any of these three numbers for local government recycling coordinators:
— Champaign: 217-403-4780
— Urbana: 217-384-2302
— Champaign County: 217-819-4127
News-Gazette