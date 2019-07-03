URBANA — A Champaign police detective said Jaquaveon Faust was the one firing a gun the night 16-year-old David Sankey was killed in Champaign last year.
The testimony came during Tuesday’s probable-cause hearing for Faust, 22.
Detective Rob DeLong recited witness accounts of the night of Aug. 28, 2018, when Mr. Sankey and friends were walking around the Garden Hills neighborhood.
DeLong said the other suspect, Darrion White, pulled a gun on the group and the group ran away.
Soon after, DeLong said, Faust began shooting a pistol from a backyard on Paula Drive. Officers later found Mr. Sankey lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head.
Under cross-examination, Faust’s attorney, Joshua Richards, asked if two unnamed witnesses identified his client at the scene. DeLong said they did not.
Following Tuesday’s testimony, Judge Roger Webber ruled that there was probable cause to continue the case.
Police and prosecutors have not revealed a motive for the shooting.