URBANA - A Dewey man who allegedly had more than an ounce of cocaine he intended to sell is due back in court in mid-December.
Shane Burdette, 28, was arraigned Thursday for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.
However, because of prior drug-related convictions, Burdette faces sentencing as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison if convicted.
The charge stemmed from about 40 grams of cocaine and $3,100 cash that police found in a safe at his home on Sept. 23.
Prior to the search, police had seen him driving near Mattis Avenue and Hensley Road and did a stop because they knew he was driving on a revoked license and knew of his prior drug activity.
During the stop, he admitted having the cocaine that police found in his home.
Judge Adam Dill released Burdette on his own recognizance.