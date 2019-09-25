CHAMPAIGN — An upcoming event by the Dinosores Motorcycle Club offers the chance to contribute to a good cause and maybe get a ticket to the Oct. 16 George Thorogood and the Destroyers concert at the Virginia Theatre
Scott Harper of the Dinosores put together a “raffle ride” Saturday that will visit various VFWs and American Legions in the area.
Tickets will be sold for $10, with proceeds benefitting the Chez Veterans Center on the University of Illinois campus. For more information, call Harper at 217-377-9000.
The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Oct. 11.
“The winner will receive choice tickets to the show, a Meet & Greet with George Thorogood and other cool swag,” said Harper. Also included: gold passes to the Virginia.
The Dinosores have already contributed over $52,000 to the Chez Veterans Center.