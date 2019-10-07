CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten Network is back for Dish subscribers.

The network’s co-owner, Fox Corp., and Dish Network Corp. reached a multiyear deal Sunday that returned the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and Fox Deportes to subscribers’ screens.

The channels had been blacked out since Sept. 26 because of a contract dispute that each side blamed the other for.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Dish and Sling,” Fox Corp. said in a statement. “We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption.”

Sling is an internet TV service that Dish owns. It doesn’t carry BTN but does carry the national Fox Sports channels.

Likewise, Dish said: “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks.”

While Fox affiliates in major markets such as Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit weren’t available on Dish, the local Fox Illinois station wasn’t affected by the dispute.

However, Fox Sports Midwest has been blacked out for Dish subscribers since July 26 over a separate, unresolved dispute between Dish and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which owns several regional Fox sports networks.