MAHOMET — A court hearing set for Friday in a lawsuit filed by the owners of Candlewood Estates against the Sangamon Valley Public Water District was canceled after both parties agreed to a couple of temporary measures pending a final judgment.
Judge Ben Dyer entered an agreed order Thursday, the same day a boil order that had been in effect for Candlewood Estate residents was lifted, and set the next hearing date for March 23.
The agreed order temporarily prevents the water district from taking certain steps concerning the water meters in the mobile home park and from changing the way water and sewer billing is done for the residents.
The lawsuit was filed Dec. 19 by Candlewood MHC LLC, which — along with Cheyenne, Wyo.-based Crown Communities LLC — bought Candlewood Estates at 808 N. Prairie View Road this past August.
In a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that had been set for hearing Friday, Candlewood MHC LLC contended the water district informed the new owners Dec. 8 that in a Nov. 28, 2022 meeting, the district’s board of trustees took the position that the district never owned the water and sewer systems in the park, and that Candlewood Estate’s owners would be responsible for the management, control, maintenance and repairs to the systems.
Candlewood’s owners also contended that the water district board decided to stop billing the mobile home park’s residents directly for water and sewer usage and would bill the owners of the mobile home park instead.
The agreed order states that until the court enters a final judgment, the water district can’t remove any individual water meters in Candlewood Estates.
It also states that until the court enters a final judgment, the water district can’t bill, invoice or attempt to collect from the mobile home park owners for the cost of individual homeowners’ water and sewer usage in the park.
The boil order for Candlewood was issued Jan. 4 due to damage to underground water lines that had to be repaired before the order was lifted.