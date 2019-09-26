Distinguished UI architecture alums back in town
Headed back to campus today from Seattle, New York, Portland and Chicago: 15 distinguished architecture alumnae of the university that’s the answer to this bit of big building trivia ...
Q: The architect responsible for the world’s tallest female-designed building (Chicago’s Aqua skyscraper) and the engineer behind the world’s tallest building (Dubai’s Burj Khalifa) share what alma mater?
A: The University of Illinois, of course, which counts among its grads Jeanne Gang (BS ‘86) and Bill Baker (MS ‘80).
Here are a few other things you ought to know headed into the UI School of Architecture’s three-day Women’s Reunion & Symposium.
MOVE OVER, MEN
It’s not quite 50-50 but the gender gap among architecture graduate students here is tighter than it was at the start of the decade. In 2018-19, women made up 49.3 percent of a grad student body of 201, up from 40.3 percent in 2010.
There’s still catching up to do on the undergraduate side, though, where women represented 40.1 percent of the 416 students last school year, a decline from 42.6 percent in 2010.
BAR NONE
Many of the activities the next two days will happen at KAM. That’s Krannert Art Museum, not to be confused with the so-called home of the drinking Illini, no place for anyone enrolled in an “all-consuming” major like architecture, says the Class of ’84’s Ellen Bailey Dickson, founder of a Chicago firm that’s renovated 11 buildings on the UI Quad.
“Studios were our Kam’s, where we made friends and drank — coffee and soda,” she says. “When we did go out, we could be spotted across the bar by our ink-stained hands and the occasional errant drafting tape stuck to our sleeves.”
LOOK WHO’S BACK
The lineup of guest speakers assembled by UI associate Professors Marci Uihlein and Sara Bartumeus includes Chicago architecture icons Dina Griffin (’86), whose firm built the new-and-improved Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center on campus, and Carol Ross Barney (’71), who in 2001 became the first woman to design a federal building — in Oklahoma City, following the 1995 bombing that killed 168 people.
