URBANA — A distracted driver led to a gas leak this morning at a mobile-home park north of the city.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said a resident was pulling into a driveway at the Countryview mobile-home park in the 1600 block of East Olympian Road when she bent down to pick something up in her minivan and hit a gas meter, causing a leak.
Carroll Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Vlach said four units in the park were affected. Ameren had stopped the leak shortly after 1 p.m. and hoped to restore gas service by the end of the day.
No one was hurt, but Vlach said a few mobile homes were evacuated.
Shaw said the driver was not ticketed.