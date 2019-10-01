URBANA — Democratic precinct committeemen from District 10 have made their choice for the next member of the Champaign County Board.
At a meeting Monday night at the Urbana Free Library, committeemen selected Mary King over Connie Dillard-Myers as their nominee for the county board.
King is a research archaeobotanist for the Illinois State Archaeological Survey.
Dillard-Myers is an administrative assistant for Clark-Dietz, an engineering firm.
The selection process next moves to County Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales, who will take the committee’s decision into consideration when he makes an appointment before the county board’s committee of the whole on Oct. 8.
King, 39, of Urbana said she has lived in Champaign-Urbana for 15 years.
“I’ve been politically active since I have been down here,” she said. “Before now, I had to travel for work and was helping to raise my stepson, but I was able to volunteer for campaigns for people that I knew and for people whose views I supported.
“Now that my stepson is in college, and I’ve got a desk job, I want to get more involved.”
Dillard-Myers said she would consider running for the county board seat at the next election.
The seat has been vacant since August, when Tanisha King-Taylor of east Urbana resigned.
King-Taylor, who was elected to the county board last November, is the new interim chief inclusion officer with the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University.
Her departure has seen the Democratic Party’s 13-9 majority on the board temporarily reduced to 12-9.
District 10 includes most of Urbana east of Race Street.
Rosales said he will consider all the candidates when he makes his nomination Oct. 8.
“As in the past, there is an application, questionnaire and interview process that is followed,” Rosales said.
He said he will not reveal his choice until that evening.
After Rosales makes his pick, he said it will be up to the 21 members of the county board to ratify it in a roll-call vote.