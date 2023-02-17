District recommends 'change in administration' at Urbana High School
URBANA — District officials will recommend that the school board approve “a change in administration” at Urbana High at Tuesday night’s meeting.
High school families were alerted of the news — which stopped short of saying which administrators would be impacted — in a Friday letter from Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum and Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning Kim Norton.
While the recommended reshuffling is “not solely focused on high school administration,” several administrators would be impacted by the “restructuring of resources and positions at UHS,” the letter notes.
The current high school administrative team includes third-year Principal Taren Nance, Associate Principal Janice Nolan and Assistant Principals Julie Blixen, Christine Rinkenberger and Steve Waller.
“District administration and the impacted Urbana High School administrators are currently discussing their assignments for the 2023-2024 school year,” Ivory-Tatum and Norton wrote. “We are unable to disclose any more details about this decision and the plans for restructuring until after (Tuesday’s) meeting and until the necessary decisions regarding all impacted staff have occurred.
“While we understand you may have questions,” the letter went on to say, “we believe these administrative changes ensure all Urbana High School students achieve at high levels and are college and career ready. The District will begin a national search to fill these positions in the coming weeks.”