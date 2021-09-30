CHAMPAIGN — Damaged soap dispensers is one thing. But the latest wave of social media dares students are being encouraged to act on has local school officials more concerned than they were about restroom vandalism.
“The latest TikTok trend asks students to calmly walk up to their teachers, slap them and then run off, making sure they capture the whole thing on camera,” Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer wrote Thursday in a letter to district families.
Try that in Champaign schools, Boozer warned, and “disciplinary actions could range from parent conferences to expulsion.”
Boozer went on to share other “disturbing” and “disrespectful” monthly TikTok dares students “students may read about and consider participating in,” in clear violation of the district’s code of conduct.
Among them:
— October: Smack a staff member.
— November: Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school.
— January: Jab a breast.
— February: Mess up school signs.
— March: Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria.
— June: Flip off in the front office.
“We understand that our students may believe these challenges are harmless and even funny; however, I want to be very clear that these types of behaviors will not be tolerated in our school buildings,” Boozer wrote. “In addition to school-based consequences, some of them are criminal in nature and could lead to serious, lifelong legal consequences.”
September’s restroom vandalism challenge led to damage in at least five area districts — including Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden, Blue Ridge — school administrators told The News-Gazette.