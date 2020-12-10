URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly stole a car and put the victim’s service dog out, leading to it being hit, has been criminally charged.
Larry Kirkland, 39, who listed an address in the 300 block of Edgebrook Drive, is due back in court Jan. 26 after being arraigned Thursday for possession of a stolen vehicle and cruelty to animals.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the charges stemmed from an incident that started about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Neil Street.
The car owner left the car running while he went inside a restaurant to pick up food, and left his emotional support service dog, Star, in the back seat.
He discovered the car and his dog gone and notified police. Minutes later, police learned of a dog matching Star’s description being hit in traffic. A person was able to catch the dog, who did not appear to be seriously injured. It was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.
About two hours later, police found Kirkland driving the stolen car and stopped him on Walnut Street. He was wearing the same clothing that police saw on surveillance video from the business.
Kirkland admitted he took the car and put the dog out on a corner before driving off. Police found open beer in the car.
Judge Adam Dill set bond at $10,000 for Kirkland, who has a pending case in Coles County for possession of a stolen vehicle. Dill informed him that if convicted of both, he would have to serve the sentences one after the other.
Possession of a stolen vehicle is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. Cruelty to animals is a Class A misdemeanor, the maximum punishment for which is 364 days in jail.