CHAMPAIGN — They’ve been to day cares and assisted-living facilities, Quad Day and Nurses Week, house fires and mental health service calls.
And for their next trick, C-U’s most popular pooches — fluffy Kirby, cuddly Lollipop, bossy Rosie and Bahama-born Archie — will co-star alongside a local party band at a fundraiser for a good cause.
You’re all invited to Champaign’s City Center a week from Sunday — 2-6 p.m. March 26 — for “Be Kind & Give Grace,” featuring music from 90’s Daughter and petting aplenty with the therapy dogs of the University of Illinois Police Department.
The event is being held in memory of late UIPD Lt. Aaron Landers, handler of the now-retired Winston.
Admission is $25, with all proceeds going to UIPD’s Community Outreach and Support Team. That’s Chief Alice Cary’s passion project, which pairs social workers with officers and their canines, whose sole role is to love on and reduce the stress of us humans.
“It is scientifically proven that petting dogs helps your mental health,” said UI police Det. Tara Hurless, who’s seen it first-hand countless times while accompanying Kirby from event to event.
We’ll have much more on the special dogs of UIPD a week from Sunday.