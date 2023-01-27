CHAMPAIGN — An area social services leader will be taking on the top position at the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
Amy Brown, the 22-year head of CRIS Health Aging Center in Vermilion County, was picked unanimously by the Boys & Girls Club board of directors to become the CEO of the Champaign youth organization.
“I am committed to ensuring that our Club continues to provide quality services and programming for our children and teens, helping them develop positive life skills, build their self-confidence, and gain meaningful education and job opportunities,” Brown said in a statement. “Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club is a cherished asset to our community, and it is my honor to serve with the utmost dedication — together we can create a brighter future for all.”
Brown most recently worked as the Division Manager of Advocacy and prevention at Illinois Department on Aging. From 1994 to 2000, she directed Project Success, a nonprofit support for Vermilion County schoolchildren and their families.