URBANA — A major expansion of the University of Illinois Japan House is moving forward thanks to gifts from founder Shozo Sato and his family.

Sato’s brother-in-law, Dr. George Ogura, made a $1 million lead gift toward the $3.3 million project in 2017 but died last year before seeing work begin.

A noted forensic pathologist, Dr. Ogura visited Japan House almost weekly after moving to Champaign from Denver late in life.

In January, Sato and his wife, Alice Ogura Sato, gave another $1 million from Dr. Ogura’s estate, which he had agreed to before he died.

The couple is also establishing a charitable annuity with the proceeds from the sale of the Ogura family home in Denver, to support maintenance of the annex, officials said.

In recognition of that generosity, UI trustees will be asked this week to name the addition the Ogura/Sato Japan House Annex.

The 6,250-square-foot annex will double the size of Japan House, located along Lincoln Avenue in the UI Arboretum.

“It’s so incredible, I can’t even wait,” said Director Jennifer Gunji-Ballsrud.

The annex will allow the cultural center to expand programs, providing much-needed meeting and library space for interns, calligraphy classes, offices and storage space for growing collections, officials said.

It will also make the house and surrounding formal garden more welcoming and accessible to students and the broader community, specifically those with physical disabilities, they said.

Japan House now has essentially one main space for classes, workshops, tea ceremonies and meetings, so it can’t host more than one thing at a time, Gunji-Ballsrud said.

The annex will have a permanent classroom and a fully accessible tea room with 12 tatami mats, which participants kneel on during the ceremony.

The current tea room is slightly raised, like a stage, with a small step, which is difficult for people who have wheelchairs or trouble using stairs, she said. To accommodate seniors and others, Japan House now hosts table-style tea ceremonies where participants can sit on chairs rather than floor mats.

'A destination spot'

The annex will connect to the south side of the building, near the parking lot, and extend toward Lincoln Avenue.

Gunji-Ballsrud hopes to build a small cafe in the annex that will serve green tea and traditional Japanese baked goods.

“It’s really needed out there because of the traffic we get for the Arboretum and gardens,” she said. “There’s no place to get a beverage or use the restroom. We’re hoping this might solve that issue, too, and be a destination spot for a lot of people.”

The original schedule called for the project to be done by August 2021, which would be her “dream,” but it’s behind schedule. The next step is to put out a request for proposals for an architect, Gunji-Ballsrud said.

The provost’s office and other donors have also provided funding, in particular actor Nick Offerman, a UI alumnus who considers Sato his mentor.

The 'Parks and Recreation' star performed two shows at the Virginia Theatre and Foellinger Auditorium in December and donated all proceeds, about $80,000, to the annex project. He had also hosted a “Whiskey, Wood and Barbeque” fundraiser at Japan House.

Japan House was founded by Sato, an emeritus UI professor of art and design and Kabuki theater director, to showcase the arts and culture of Japan.

He began hosting tea ceremonies back in 1964, first at the art school and then in his own home, until the university offered him use of a Victorian house on California Avenue in Urbana. That became the original Japan House.

'Dream come true'

Sato retired in 1992. Kimiko Gunji, who succeeded Sato as director, worked with administrators to select a site at the Arborteum for a new building and raised money from Japanese alumni and cultural and civic groups.

The new Japan House was dedicated in 1998. A Japanese tea garden, Zen-style rock garden and an alley of cherry trees leading to the building were added later.

Dr. Ogura, who had no children, moved to Champaign-Urbana at age 99 to be with his family, Gunji-Ballsrud said. He had visited the year before and found that he no longer needed to be on oxygen once he was away from higher altitudes, she said.

Shozo and Alice Sato brought him to Japan House almost every week for tea ceremonies or other events, and “he loved it,” she said.

“He was such an incredible, incredible man,” she said. “We celebrated his 100th birthday together.”

The Satos, who had also retired to Champaign-Urbana after living in California, supported an expansion for Japan House, given its popularity. They approached Dr. Ogura, who had no children, about donating and were shocked when he suggested the first $1 million, Gunji-Ballsrud said.

“None of us had any idea,” she said. “It’s truly a dream come true.”