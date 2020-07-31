In a video he posted to his Twitter account on Friday night, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu indicated he will return to the Illini for his junior season.
In a 90-second video that showed Dosunmu working out at his home in Chicago, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Dosunmu never once said he'll officially withdraw his name from the NBA draft — he has a deadline until Monday to do so, according to the NCAA — but he did end the video with a promising message.
"Since a kid, I've been working," Dosunmu said. "My dream is to play in the NBA. But first, I need that national championship. Year 3."
Illinois team spokesman Derrick Burson confirmed to The News-Gazette on Friday night that Dosunmu will return for his junior season.
The return of the All-Big Ten First team selection this past season should immediately make Illinois a preseason Top 25 team heading into the upcoming season. Illinois compiled a 21-10 record last season, finished No. 21 in the final Associated Press poll of the season and was assured of an NCAA tournament berth until the tournament was canceled in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.