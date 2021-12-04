CISCO - Two Macon County women died in a two-vehicle collision in western Piatt County Friday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Dawn Duncan, 76, of Decatur, and her passenger, Trucilla Enz-McLaughlin, 74, of Argenta, were pronounced dead at Carle Hospital after 4 p.m.
According to Northrup, Ms. Duncan was driving a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Piatt County roads 0 E and 1300 N, which is the county line between Piatt and Macon counties and is about four miles west of Allerton Park.
The Piatt County sheriff’s office is handling the investigation, along with Northrup.