CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is now joined by Douglas County and a dozen others in the state considered to be at “medium” transmission risk level for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday added Douglas, Sangamon, Winnebago, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, Cook, Kendall and Will counties to five others already considered to be at medium risk — Champaign, McLean, Logan, Lake and DuPage counties.
The rest of the state remained at the low risk level.
Low, medium and high transmission risk levels are determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on three metrics — new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the seven-day average percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients and the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
At the medium level, people who are immunocompromised or otherwise at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 case are advised to consider wearing face masks and other precautions and those who live with them are advised to also consider wearing face masks while indoors with those at higher risk and self-testing.
As of Friday, Champaign County has had 826 new COVID cases in the past seven days — 130 of them added on Friday — and 15 county residents hospitalized with COVID.