Add Douglas County’s Nate Chaplin and Ford County’s Chad Johnson to the growing list of Illinois sheriffs who don’t plan to comply with one aspect of the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
That makes at least three area law enforcement leaders who’ve said they won’t enforce the provision that calls for existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register them so law enforcement knows whom to hold accountable if they fall into the wrong hands.
The act was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
In letters similar to the one sent to residents Wednesday by Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee, both Chaplin and Johnson wrote: “Neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act.”
Among the other county sheriffs who’ve delivered similar messages: Knox’s Jack Harlan, Coles’ Kent Martin, Fulton’s Jon Webb, Greene’s Robert McMillen, Kankakee’s Mike Downey, LaSalle’s Adam Diss and Woodford’s Matt Smith.
Like Perzee, the sheriffs repeated their objection that the new law is “a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution” and “the right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people.”