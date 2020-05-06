TUSCOLA — Longtime Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor, a fixture in county service for the last three decades, has died.
Mr. Victor, of Tuscola, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. He was 65.
Mr. Victor served as a deputy coroner in Douglas County for four years before being elected to the post in 1994. He’s held it ever since. He also served as the county’s Emergency Services Agency director.
Arrangements are pending at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home in Tuscola.