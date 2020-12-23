RURAL TUSCOLA - Authorities continue to investigate a weekend crash in northern Douglas County that claimed the life of a Tuscola woman.
Keli Adkisson, 26, was pronounced dead about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the scene of a single-vehicle crash.
Douglas County Coroner Heather Skinner said the accident happened on County Road 1250 E, just south of 1350 N. That’s about three miles northeast of Tuscola.
Ms. Adkisson was alone in her vehicle. She had been thrown from it into a field. Skinner said it’s unknown how long she had been there before being discovered but the coroner's office was contacted about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Skinner said her office and the Douglas County sheriff’s office are still investigating what might have caused the crash.