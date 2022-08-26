Douglas County tries new approach: Leasing, not buying, seven new sheriff's vehicles
TUSCOLA — After years of buying used, high-mileage vehicles to keep its full fleet operational, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has taken a new approach: signing five-year leases on six 2021 Ford Explorers and one 2021 Chevy Tahoe.
“After taking office last year, I discovered that our fleet was very high mileage and our maintenance bills were skyrocketing,” Sheriff Nate Chaplin said Thursday. “Leasing these squads became a viable option to quickly replenish the fleet instead of adding a vehicle here and there piecemeal.
“At the sheriff’s office, each deputy that lives in the county receives his or her own squad car. This is unique to the area, as many department have to share a car with multiple shifts.”
The vehicles come with a traditional warranty of three years and updated new equipment. That, plus a specialized public safety lease program offered by Ford and the state’s reduced bid pricing program, made the deal well worth it, Chaplin said.
At the end of the five years, the department will have the option of buying the vehicles outright — for a buck apiece.