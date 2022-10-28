Douglas County: Villa Grove spruces up gym; Tuscola group to host veterans dinner; Arthur adjusts plans, adds second night of trick-or-treating
Children of Arthur, rejoice. The community’s high school football team earning a spot in the IHSA playoffs means twice the trick-or-treating opportunities in town.
Arthur will still go ahead with its originally scheduled, three-hour, townwide Halloween at 5 p.m. Saturday, three hours before Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond kicks off at Vandalia in a first-round Class 2A game.
Two days later, on the actual Halloween Day, it’s round 2 — also from 5-8 p.m. — so families making the 85-mile trip south Saturday don’t miss out.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Cheapest gas in area
The good news: A gallon of regular unleaded was selling for under $4 on average in 40 of 50 states Friday. The bad: Illinois isn’t one of them.
The average price in the Land of Lincoln, according to AAA, was $4.17 — 41 cents more than the national average.
Douglas County has the area's lowest rate ($3.91), Ford County the highest ($4.17).
In between: Iroquois ($4.10), Piatt ($4.10), Vermilion ($4.06), Champaign ($4.05) and DeWitt ($4.05).
TUSCOLA: Veterans holiday dinner on tap
A salute to those who served, holiday edition: The local community outreach group 217 Vets will host a dinner for veterans at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at 127 West Sale Street.
The group's mission is to build relationships and provide a sense of purpose among veterans. Veterans are welcome to bring families and enjoy an evening of comradery, organizers say.
VILLA GROVE: New look for junior high gym
Installed this week in the junior high gym: new decorative acoustical panels with the school logo — one with the words “Villa Grove,” the other “Home of the Blue Devils.”
The school board also OK’d the issuance of a request for proposals for the development of a five-year facilities and and infrastructure plan, Superintendent Carol Munson reports.