Children of Arthur, rejoice. The community’s high school football team earning a spot in the IHSA playoffs means twice the trick-or-treating opportunities in town.

Arthur will still go ahead with its originally scheduled, three-hour, townwide Halloween at 5 p.m. Saturday, three hours before Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond kicks off at Vandalia in a first-round Class 2A game.

Two days later, on the actual Halloween Day, it’s round 2 — also from 5-8 p.m. — so families making the 85-mile trip south Saturday don’t miss out.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: Cheapest gas in area

The good news: A gallon of regular unleaded was selling for under $4 on average in 40 of 50 states Friday. The bad: Illinois isn’t one of them.

The average price in the Land of Lincoln, according to AAA, was $4.17 — 41 cents more than the national average.

Douglas County has the area's lowest rate ($3.91), Ford County the highest ($4.17).

In between: Iroquois ($4.10), Piatt ($4.10), Vermilion ($4.06), Champaign ($4.05) and DeWitt ($4.05).

TUSCOLA: Veterans holiday dinner on tap

A salute to those who served, holiday edition: The local community outreach group 217 Vets will host a dinner for veterans at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at 127 West Sale Street.

The group's mission is to build relationships and provide a sense of purpose among veterans. Veterans are welcome to bring families and enjoy an evening of comradery, organizers say.

VILLA GROVE: New look for junior high gym

Installed this week in the junior high gym: new decorative acoustical panels with the school logo — one with the words “Villa Grove,” the other “Home of the Blue Devils.”

The school board also OK’d the issuance of a request for proposals for the development of a five-year facilities and and infrastructure plan, Superintendent Carol Munson reports.

