NEWMAN - Early morning storms caused significant damage in Douglas County, especially around Newman.
“I did speak with the National Weather Service and they were calling it straight line winds around 2:45 to 3 a.m. at about 70 to 80 mph,” said Douglas County Emergency Management Agency Director Chana Ray.
“Most of it was in Newman,” said Ray, who said a few streets were closed this morning because of downed power lines and tree limbs.
“We had power poles snapped,” she said, adding she was still receiving reports.
Ray said she also received a few reports of downed tree limbs blocking streets in Villa Grove to the north.
To the north of Villa Grove in Pesotum, Champaign County EMA Director John Dwyer was told of a tree limb that blocked one lane of U.S. 45 and a tree limb on Main Street in Sidney but he was not aware of much other significant damage.
If there was good news to come out of the storms, it’s that people’s NOAA weather radios were working. Dwyer said a woman told him she heard a voice in her house early Saturday and realized it was her weather radio alerting her to bad weather.
After being off the air since February 2020, the service for Champaign and Piatt counties was restored about three weeks ago after new NOAA equipment was installed on WCIA-TV’s tower in Seymour.