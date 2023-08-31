Have a Mailbag question? Drop it in here and we'll have an answer on Fridays
CHAMPAIGN — A building that housed a pair of bars in downtown Champaign will be demolished soon.
A demolition permit is pending, but not yet finalized, for 207 W. Clark St., where Clark Bar and Glow were located.
The Champaign Fire Department is currently using the building for training, and plans are for it to be demolished within a week, according to the city’s Building Safety spokesman Randy Smith.
The applicant for the demolition permit was Christie Clinic, Smith said.
Both bars were temporarily shut down in the spring of 2022 as a result of disciplinary action taken by the city. The city permanently revoked the liquor license May 23, 2022, city spokesman Jeff Hamilton said.