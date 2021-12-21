CHAMPAIGN — A downtown Champaign bar is closed until at least Jan. 1 in connection with a shooting incident on Dec. 12.
Stix Arcade Bar, 116 N. Walnut St., C, agreed late last week to close temporarily after a meeting with the city’s liquor commissioner, Mayor Deb Feinen, and will need to meet with Feinen again before being able to reopen, according to Deputy Liquor Commissioner Matt Roeschley.
Jan. 1 is the soonest the bar could reopen, pending another meeting, he said.
Roeshley said city officials reviewed video footage showing the shooting that occurred on public right of way outside the bar, and based on a review of the incident, it appeared to arise from a disagreement that spilled out of the bar.
Champaign police responded to the 100 block of North Walnut Street at 12:38 a.m. Dec 12 for a reported shooting, and a 29-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left leg.
Roeschley said Stix’s liquor license will remain intact while the bar is closed, but when its owners are ready to reopen, the city will want to know such things as how safety concerns will be addressed, as is the case with new liquor license applicants.
That meeting hasn’t yet been arranged, he said Monday, but he expected it to be scheduled within a few days.
The gunfire outside Stix was one of three reported shootings that occurred in Champaign last weekend overnight from Saturday to Sunday.