CHAMPAIGN — When Tekeyra Moore got a call from Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County informing her that her family had been approved for the first home they’ll ever own, she could hardly believe it was real.
Her first reaction was, “no, we’re in a dream,” she recalled.
Moore, husband Kenny and their three sons — Savon, Jalen and Kenneth Jr. — will be moving into their new ranch-style, four-bedroom home at 1112 N. Champaign St., C, on Friday.
Not only will this be the first home the family has ever owned, it will include something all-important for Kenny Moore’s quality of life — it’s been built fully-accessible to allow him to maneuver his wheelchair throughout the house.
Habitat Community Development Director Kim Gollings said all Habitat homes are built to allow families to age in place, and some extra accommodations have been added to the Moore home.
Habitat homes include 36-inch doorways, an open floor plan and a zero-step entry to make it easier to push a stroller through the door or enter using a walker or wheelchair, she said. The homes also include flat thresholds between doorways and access to HVAC equipment and water heaters through bi-fold doors with a wide opening.
“In the Moores’ home, we have added additional accommodations to make it easier for Kenny,” Gollings said. “The bathroom has a barrier-free entry with a wide opening, built-in shower seat and a hand-held shower option. Toilets are chair height. Bathroom doors open out, so there is a wide berth to move around, and grab bars have been installed.”
The Moores are currently renting one of the new homes in Champaign’s new Bristol Place neighborhood redevelopment off North Market Street. But they learned after they moved in that the home isn’t fully accessible, Tekeyra Moore said.
Her husband can get into the living room and one bathroom with his wheelchair, but not the kitchen, she said. If the boys are playing video games in the bedrooms, he can’t get in to watch, she said.
In their new Habitat home, Moore said, “he will be able to go all over the house and enjoy it.”
The Moores relocated to Champaign County from Chicago in December 2009, settling first in Rantoul. But they got tired of how far the drive was to Champaign-Urbana for errands and doctor visits and moved to Champaign in 2011, Tekeyra Moore said.
Four years later, Kenny Moore went from limping, to using a cane, to using a walker, to not being able to move his legs, his wife said. He underwent a surgery intended to improve his mobility in 2016, but it was unsuccessful, she said.
He went from working in banking to permanent disability, Tekeyra Moore said, and since he fell recently when nobody else was home, she now stays home to care for him.
The family’s first contact with Habitat for Humanity was through Kenny’s mother, who has a Habitat home in suburban Chicago.
“She is a big advocate for the program,” Tekeyra Moore said.
The Moores have waited years to be approved for a Habitat home, first applying in 2014 or 2015, she said. Along the way, they improved their credit and money management skills, the organization said.
The Moores were approved for a Habitat home build in January 2021, and began building this past September.
Sponsors included Yahoo Employee Foundation, Thrivent, State Farm and Lowe’s, with labor provided by the Moore family, volunteers and Habitat construction staff.
Like all Habitat homes, having a genuine need for housing isn’t enough to qualify for one.
Applicants must also have the ability to make a down payment and pay a low-cost monthly mortgage and cover the costs of home insurance and moving. And they must be willing to contribute to the building of their homes, providing at least 300 hours of sweat equity.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has been building homes since 1991. The Moores’ home is the organization’s 120th build.
Some of the accessibility features raise building costs for Habitat.
“But that does not increase the price to our homeowners,” Gollings said. “It is more important for us to make homes accessible from the very beginning of the process.”
With moving day approaching, Tekeyra Moore said packing is underway, and relatives will be coming to Champaign to help with the move.
“We’re just really grateful,” she said. “And we can start making our own family memories with our home.”