DANVILLE — A Danville teen was shot in the foot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
A release from Danville police Commander Josh Webb said about 3:10 p.m. officers were sent to shots fired in the area of State and Main streets.
They found a 17-year-old male with a wound to his foot. Witnesses said he was outside a home in the 0-100 block of South State Street when a black car drove past and someone fired at him. No one else was hurt. He was taken to the hospital.
Police have no suspect information and ask anyone that might to call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.